Man, 42, arrested in Howard County after making homicidal threats

HOWARD COUNTY, Iowa - A report of an intoxicated and potentially homicidal subject resulted in the arrest of a 42-year-old Lime Springs man over the weekend.
The Howard County Sheriff’s Office said it responded to a report of a vehicle in the ditch south of Lime Springs on Oak Ave just after 10 p.m.
The man, Dean Johnson, was found standing in the road and in possession of a .44 caliber revolver. He was later arrested after a mental health evaluation and is facing charges of possessing a firearm as a felon, possessing a dangerous weapon while intoxicated and OWI.