Man, 24, arrested in connection to crimes in Winnebago, Freeborn and Kossuth counties

A 24-year-old man has been arrested in connection to crimes in northern Iowa that spanned into a traffic stop in Freeborn County.
On May 20, a vehicle driven by Jacob Govern, 24, of Ledyard, was stopped in Freeborn County, and the vehicle came back stolen out of Kossuth County.
Two weeks later, a vehicle was reported stolen out of Kossuth County and hours later a pickup with a 40-foot hay trailer was reported stolen out of rural Winnebago County.
Later that day, a stolen Ford Bronco was discovered abandoned in a sand pit in southwestern Winnebago County. That night, Govern was located and arrested on charges of operating a motor vehicle without consent and trespassing.