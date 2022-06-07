 Skip to main content
Looking for Iowa Primary election results? We have you covered

  • 0
Election results

IOWA PRIMARY ELECTION

US Senate

Chuck Grassley (Rep.) 59,681 - WINNER

Jim Carlin (Rep.) 20,883

---

Abby Finkenauer (Dem.) 30,815

Michael Franken (Dem.) 46,467 - WINNER

Glenn Hurst (Dem.) 4,132

Auditor of State

Mary Ann Hanusa (Rep.) 32,794

Todd Halbur (Rep.) 36,163

Secretary of State

Joel Miller (Dem.) 23,996

Eric Van Lancker (Dem.) 9,133

Cerro Gordo County

District 1 Supervisor

Tim Latham (Rep.) 347

Chris Watts (Rep.) 694 - WINNER

District 2 Supervisor

Casey Callanan 910 - WINNER

Kelly McLaughlin 445

District 3 Supervisor

Don O’Connor (Rep.) 408 - WINNER

Travis Pike (Rep.) 276

---

Paul Adams (Dem.) 305

Lori Meacham Ginapp (Dem.) 346 - WINNER

Cerro Gordo County Treasurer

Peggy Meany (Dem.) 1,185 - WINNER

Jacob Schweitzer (Dem.) 662

Hancock County Supervisor (vote for 2)

Florence Sis Greiman (Rep.)

Gary Rayhons (Rep.)

Gary E. Rockow (Rep.)

Hancock County Treasurer

Lisa Crawford (Rep.)

Deborah Engstler (Rep.)

For State Rep. District 56

James Nelson (Rep.) 149

Mark Thompson (Rep.) 909

For State Rep. District 60

Deb Hild (Rep.) 1,051 

Jane Bloomingdale (Rep.) 1,035

For State Rep. District 58

Sean Galleger (Rep.) 44

Charley Thompson (Rep.) 124

Jim Wright (Rep.) 66

Floyd Co. Supervisor

Stewart Dalton (Dem.) 7

Josh Mack (Dem.) 19 

Mitchell County Recorder

Hannah Elliot (Rep.)

Shari Mork (Rep.)

Winnebago Board of Supervisors

Terry Durby (Rep.)

Marvin Gudmonson (Rep.)

Winnebago County Recorder

Rita Schutter (Rep.)

Shanna Eastvold (Rep.)

