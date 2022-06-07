Looking for Iowa Primary election results? We have you covered

IOWA PRIMARY ELECTION
US Senate
Chuck Grassley (Rep.) 59,681 - WINNER
Jim Carlin (Rep.) 20,883
---
Abby Finkenauer (Dem.) 30,815
Michael Franken (Dem.) 46,467 - WINNER
Glenn Hurst (Dem.) 4,132
Auditor of State
Mary Ann Hanusa (Rep.) 32,794
Todd Halbur (Rep.) 36,163
Secretary of State
Joel Miller (Dem.) 23,996
Eric Van Lancker (Dem.) 9,133
Cerro Gordo County
District 1 Supervisor
Tim Latham (Rep.) 347
Chris Watts (Rep.) 694 - WINNER
District 2 Supervisor
Casey Callanan 910 - WINNER
Kelly McLaughlin 445
District 3 Supervisor
Don O’Connor (Rep.) 408 - WINNER
Travis Pike (Rep.) 276
---
Paul Adams (Dem.) 305
Lori Meacham Ginapp (Dem.) 346 - WINNER
Cerro Gordo County Treasurer
Peggy Meany (Dem.) 1,185 - WINNER
Jacob Schweitzer (Dem.) 662
Hancock County Supervisor (vote for 2)
Florence Sis Greiman (Rep.)
Gary Rayhons (Rep.)
Gary E. Rockow (Rep.)
Hancock County Treasurer
Lisa Crawford (Rep.)
Deborah Engstler (Rep.)
For State Rep. District 56
James Nelson (Rep.) 149
Mark Thompson (Rep.) 909
For State Rep. District 60
Deb Hild (Rep.) 1,051
Jane Bloomingdale (Rep.) 1,035
For State Rep. District 58
Sean Galleger (Rep.) 44
Charley Thompson (Rep.) 124
Jim Wright (Rep.) 66
Floyd Co. Supervisor
Stewart Dalton (Dem.) 7
Josh Mack (Dem.) 19
Mitchell County Recorder
Hannah Elliot (Rep.)
Shari Mork (Rep.)
Winnebago Board of Supervisors
Terry Durby (Rep.)
Marvin Gudmonson (Rep.)
Winnebago County Recorder
Rita Schutter (Rep.)
Shanna Eastvold (Rep.)