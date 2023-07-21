Lifeguard certification issues close pools

MASON CITY, IA.--It's a warm, sunny Friday and community members of mason city have already received some bad news–the pools are closed.
Peggy smith lives in mason city and says she takes her grandchildren to the Mason City Family Aquatic Center each week during the summer..
"It's sad. it's so sad. Where do you take your kids?” she asked. “Where do you go?"
Recently, several pools across north iowa were notified by the Red Cross that their licensed instructor certifications have been revoked. they say the instructor responsible for certifying them at the Mason City YMCA, did not train them propery based on the red cross standards.
The Red Cross provides training materials that covers topics from lifeguard responsibilities to cardiac emergencies and emergency action plans. After the course, a lifeguard recieves a two year certification.
In a Facebook post the Hampton Aquatic Center wanted to assure its guests that their closure has nothing to do with an audit.
The city of Kanawha was a bit more objective in their concerns saying they ”feel the American Red Cross has greatly mishandled this matter” , noting that the issue is effecting over 300 lifeguards in Iowa.
Some community members are urging people to give the pool staff lifeguards grace, saying it's not their fault.
The Mason City Family Aquatic Center is working to hire more instructors to certify staff quickly. with the hopes to reopen the pool by Tuesday.