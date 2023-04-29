Kirk Apartment resident reunited with cat after fire

MASON CITY, Iowa -- For more than two years, Cheryl Massey called the historic Kirk Apartments home.
"I loved that building. I've taken a lot of photographs of it. I just think it's an amazing piece of architecture," she said.
Currently, some of its famous oxidized copper façade features lie twisted on the ground and char marks on the building's beautiful brick show how hot last Monday's fire burned.
Massey was at work across the street and witnessed it all.
"It didn't seem super serious at that point. I also didn't know all the details, either. But a few hours later it became very serious," she said.
Flames consumed the three-story building's upper levels. Eventually, the roof caved in. Making her wonder if her cat named Gary would survive.
There were no signs of Gary for days. Later in the week, firefighters broke the windows to the first-floor units and someone said they saw him.
To lure him out, Massey says she put some food out for him near the window of her former apartment but he never came. On Friday, she returned.
"I was on the phone talking to someone and kind of watching the window," she said. "Then I was like, oh my gosh! I think I see his head and I was like, I'm pretty sure that's his head. So I just started going over that way and just calling him. I don't know if he heard me or if he was interested in the food more than anything at that point. But when I got over to the window, and I started calling his name, then he reacted and let me touch him."
Gary's an 18-pound black and white cat, who at the moment, has his white feet and part of his fur stained yellow. Likely because of dirty water. He also acquired a sporadic cough and congestion.
Other than that, Massey says he seems to be doing well.
"It's nice to see something happy happen, you know," she said. "It's like, okay. Not everything is a total tragedy. I can't believe it. That he made it out of there."
Cheryl and Gary are currently living with friends, who very generously welcomed them in while they get back on their feet.
As for Gary, he has a veterinarian appointment scheduled soon to get checked out.