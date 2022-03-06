 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Iowa leaders react to deadly tornadoes that hit central part of state

  • Updated
  • 0

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Authorities say seven people are dead after a tornado swept through central Iowa, damaging homes, knocking down trees and toppling power lines. Emergency management officials reported multiple injuries in addition to those killed when the tornado touch down Saturday in an area southwest of Des Moines.

Here's how Iowa's leaders responded:

Recommended for you