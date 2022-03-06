Iowa leaders react to deadly tornadoes that hit central part of state

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Authorities say seven people are dead after a tornado swept through central Iowa, damaging homes, knocking down trees and toppling power lines. Emergency management officials reported multiple injuries in addition to those killed when the tornado touch down Saturday in an area southwest of Des Moines.
Here's how Iowa's leaders responded:
Our hearts go out to all those affected by the deadly storms that tore through our state today. Kevin and I join with Iowans in prayer for those that lost their lives and those injured.— Gov. Kim Reynolds (@IAGovernor) March 6, 2022
My staff & I are here to help w any fed assistance needed in the aftermath of the storms As damage is evaluated I’ll be in touch w local authorities &Gov Reynolds & Pres Biden as needed— ChuckGrassley (@ChuckGrassley) March 6, 2022
I’m heartbroken to hear of the lives lost in tonight’s storms. My prayers are with all those who were impacted.— Joni Ernst (@SenJoniErnst) March 6, 2022
As the damage continues to be assessed, please stay safe & stay strong.
I stand ready to help Iowans at the federal level as they work to rebuild & recover. https://t.co/DyS4jbWKK1 pic.twitter.com/cGoAw7Xe7h
Authorities are continuing to request the public to avoid impacted disaster areas to allow emergency responders room to work. Updates will be made available at 2pm press conference at the Winterset Fire Department.— Madison County EMA (@madisonemc) March 6, 2022