 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Iowa Gov. Reynolds announces state will stop distributing Russian-based alcohol

  • Updated
  • 0
Kim Reynolds new 333.jpg

DES MOINES, Iowa - Russian-produced alcohol will be coming off the shelves in Iowa.

Gov. Kim Reynolds announced Monday that the state has announced: “new measures to further demonstrate its solidarity with the brave people of Ukraine as they defend their freedom against Putin’s tyranny.”

Reynolds said she has directed the Iowa Alcoholic Beverages Division to remove any Russian-based product from its wholesale purchase list.

Iowa is one of 17 states that control the sale of alcoholic liquor at the wholesale level.

Recommended for you