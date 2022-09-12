Iowa Gov. Reynolds, 21 others send letter to President Biden opposing student loan forgiveness

DES MOINES, Iowa - Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds is one of 22 governors who sent a letter to President Joe Biden opposing student loan forgiveness.
“We support making higher education more affordable and accessible for students, but not at the expense of the American taxpayers,” said Gov. Reynolds. “Your plan will encourage more student borrowing, incentivize higher tuition rates, and drive-up inflation even further. These outcomes hurt everyone, but none more so than the millions of working-class Americans who’ve already paid off their loans or chosen not to borrow.”
Reynolds said that 16-17 percent of Americans have student load debt that would be forgiven under Biden’s plan.
“Rather than addressing the high cost of tuition for higher education or working to lower interest rates for student loans, your plan kicks the can down the road and makes today’s problems worse for tomorrow’s students,” said Gov. Reynolds.
You can read the full letter here: