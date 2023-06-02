Iowa DNR asking for public's help after fish kill in Franklin Co.

HAMPTON, Iowa - The Iowa DNR is asking for the public’s help to determine the cause of a fish kill this week along Squaw Creek.
The DNR found that the fish kill extended about 1.5 miles upstream through Hampton.
“No definitive source of the kill has been identified at this time, though the DNR is continuing to investigate. Any information or tips from the public with knowledge of a possible cause are requested to contact the DNR's environmental field office in Mason City at 641-424-4073,” the DNR said.