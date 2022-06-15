Investigation underway related to the West Hancock school district

BRITT, Iowa – Police say they’ve conducted a search as part of an investigation related to the West Hancock Community School District.
The Britt Police Department says a home in the 300 block of Main Avenue South was searched Tuesday in relation to the conduct of someone while they were employed by the school district.
Police say this is an active investigation and no other information will be released at this time but there is no direct or active threat to the community.
Anyone who thinks they may have information about this matter is asked to send it to info@brittiowapd.org.