Investigation underway in NW Iowa after child death

EMMETSBURG, Iowa - An investigation is underway after a report of an unresponsive child who later died in northern Iowa.
The Iowa Department of Public Safety said a 911 call was received Jan. 19 from 1605 8th St. in Emmetsburg in Palo Alto County.
“Emmetsburg Police and EMT’s responded to the scene and attempted life-saving measures before transporting the child to the Palo Alto County Hospital. Later that afternoon, the child was transported to Blank Children’s Hospital in Des Moines, Iowa. On January 24th the child passed away,” authorities said.
The Iowa DCI began its investigation on Jan. 19 and it is currently ongoing.