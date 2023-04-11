Increased fire risk in some counties throughout Tuesday

Special Weather Statement
Areas Affected: Audubon; Calhoun; Carroll; Crawford; Emmet; Greene; Hancock; Humboldt; Kossuth; Palo Alto; Pocahontas; Sac; Webster; Winnebago; Worth; Wright
NWS DesMoines (Central Iowa)
...Increased Fire Weather Concerns this Afternoon and Evening... Southwest winds have began gusting early this afternoon to between 20 and 25 mph. As the afternoon progresses, humidity values will continue falling to between 25 and 30 percent across north central Iowa. These conditions will result in elevated fire danger, especially later this afternoon, that will persist until sunset. Any fires that do occur may become difficult to control.