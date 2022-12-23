I-35 to stay closed until Saturday morning

Between US 30 (1 mile south of Ames) and Exit 194 (Clear Lake). The road is closed due to a winter storm. It is expected to be closed until Saturday morning.
Southbound Interstate 35 at Albert Lea closed at 4 p.m., because whiteout conditions have forced the Iowa Department of Transportation to close the highway in north Iowa, according to the Minnesota Department of Transportation.
At Albert Lea, motorists will be unable to travel southbound on I-35 and westbound on Interstate 90. Both directions are closed beyond Albert Lea because of poor visibility caused by blowing snow.
- I-35 northbound from the Iowa border remains open. Southbound I-35 is open from the north to Albert Lea at Freeborn County Road 46.
- I-90 remains open east of Albert Lea to the Wisconsin border.
I-90 from the South Dakota border to Albert Lea will close to traffic again at 2 p.m. due to blizzard conditions, blowing & drifting snow.
Winds will increase later today and remain strong into tonight with gusts of 45 to 50 mph expected at times
Here's the latest on what counties around the area are saying.