Howard County man killed in Winneshiek County crash

WINNESHIEK COUNTY, Iowa - A Howard County man is dead after a weekend crash in northeast Iowa.
The Winneshiek County Sheriff's Office says Henry Ernesto Ajin Toj, 33 of Elma, was driving west on County Road A46 when he went off the road around 7:02 am Saturday, went into the south ditch, then came up to 315th Avenue and went airborne. The Sheriff's Office says the van Ajin Toj was driving hit an electric pole in midair, twisted, and rolled into a field.
The accident report says Ajin Toj was ejected from the van while it was rolling. The vehicle came to a stop right side up with its entire front end and roof caved in.
The Sheriff's office says Ajin Toj died at the scene.