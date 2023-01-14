Howard Co. man charged with murder in death of Jonathan Esparza

HOWARD COUNTY, Iowa - A Howard County man is facing a murder charge in connection to the death of Jonathan Esparza.

Sayvonne Jordan is accused of killing Esparza on Oct. 20, 2022, at 808 Main St. in Elma.

Esparza was listed as a missing person late in 2022 and his car was located on Nov. 11.

A search warrant was executed at the Elma home on Nov. 30.

Additional details about the death of Esparza have not been released.

Elma is a town of about 600 people south of Highway 9.

