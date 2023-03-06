 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...Areas of Locally Dense Fog This Morning...

Areas of locally dense fog will persist this morning with
visibility reduced to one half mile or less at times. In addition,
slick patches are possible on untreated roads where snow fell.
Slow down, use low beam headlights, and allow extra time to reach
your destination if traveling this morning.

Weather Alert

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM CST THIS AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog.

* WHERE...Portions of north central and northeast Iowa and
southeast Minnesota.

* WHEN...Until 1 PM CST this afternoon.

* IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of
distance ahead of you.

&&
breaking

Man arrested in stabbing death of north Iowa woman

  • Updated
  • 0
Homicide image 3

BRITT, Iowa - A north Iowa man has been arrested for murder after allegedly stabbing a woman to death Saturday night.

Court documents state Monte Eckels, 56, is facing a first-degree murder charge in the death of Leallen Bergman, of Ventura. 

Officers were dispatched to 275 4th St. SE. in Britt on Saturday night.

“Monte Eckels did have a malice aforethought, willfully, deliberately, and with premeditation stabbed Leallen Bergman while inside the residence,” court documents state.

Eckels is scheduled to make a court appearance March 15 in Hancock County.  

Recommended for you