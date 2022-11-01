Hampton man who worked as attorney arrested on numerous child sex abuse charges

HAMPTON, Iowa - A 73-year-old Hampton man who worked as an attorney is facing multiple sexual abuse charges in three different Iowa counties.
Daniel Wiechmann was arrested Friday at his residence in Hampton by the Iowa State Patrol on several warrants as a result of an investigation by several agencies.
A police report was filed on Oct. 25, 2021, with the Ankeny Police Department that sexual abuse had been ongoing between Wiechmann and several children over the course of many years.
“Due to the fact that abuse was alleged to have taken place in multiple counties in Iowa, and that Wiechmann had served as an attorney in the Franklin County area, the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation was asked to assist,” the Iowa DCI said.
He’s facing charges of third-degree sexual abuse, two counts of assault with intent to commit sexual abuse, one count of indecent contact with a child and one count of indecent exposure.
The charges were filed in Franklin, Dallas and Polk counties.