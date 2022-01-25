Guilty pleas entered over Winnebago County bar break-in

FOREST CITY, Iowa – Two men have now pleaded guilty to burglarizing a Winnebago County bar and grill.
Investigators say Brandon Wayne Hufstedler, 36 of Mason City, and Jesse Daniel Perrott, 27 of Algona, broke into the Rake Pub & Grub on March 25, 2021. The two men were accused of stealing $3,072 in cash and causing about $9,078 in damage.
Court documents state Hufstedler was seen on video robbing the bar, Hufstedler and Perrott’s cell phones were tracked to the area of the bar at the time of the crime, and witnesses say Perrott was seen with Hufstedler shortly after the burglary.
Hufstedler has pleaded guilty to second-degree theft and third-degree burglary. Perrott has entered a guilty plea to third-degree burglary and third-degree theft. They are both scheduled to be sentenced on March 4.