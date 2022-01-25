Guilty pleas entered over Winnebago County bar break-in

 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...Bitter Cold Continues Through Wednesday...

.Cold temperatures and bitter wind chill values will continue into
Wednesday. Bitter wind chills will spread from north to south as
the evening progresses, and will continue to do this overnight
into Wednesday morning. While winds overnight will be light, the
air temperatures will drop well below zero degrees, augmenting
wind chill values further downward with any gentle breeze. The
coldest values will be in northern and northeastern Iowa
overnight.

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CST THIS
EVENING...
...WIND CHILL WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO
NOON CST WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...For the Wind Chill Warning, dangerously cold wind
chills expected. Wind chills as low as 40 below zero. For the
Wind Chill Advisory, very cold wind chills expected. Wind
chills as low as 35 below zero.

* WHERE...North central Iowa.

* WHEN...For the Wind Chill Warning, from 9 PM this evening to
noon CST Wednesday. For the Wind Chill Advisory, until 9 PM
CST this evening.

* IMPACTS...The dangerously cold wind chills could cause
frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Avoid outside activities if possible. When outside, make sure you
wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves.

Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves.

&&

Weather Alert

...Bitter Cold Continues Through Wednesday...

.Cold temperatures and bitter wind chill values will continue into
Wednesday. Bitter wind chills will spread from north to south as
the evening progresses, and will continue to do this overnight
into Wednesday morning. While winds overnight will be light, the
air temperatures will drop well below zero degrees, augmenting
wind chill values further downward with any gentle breeze. The
coldest values will be in northern and northeastern Iowa
overnight.

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CST THIS
EVENING...
...WIND CHILL WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO
NOON CST WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...For the Wind Chill Warning, dangerously cold wind
chills expected. Wind chills as low as 40 below zero. For the
Wind Chill Advisory, very cold wind chills expected. Wind
chills as low as 35 below zero.

* WHERE...North central Iowa.

* WHEN...For the Wind Chill Warning, from 9 PM this evening to
noon CST Wednesday. For the Wind Chill Advisory, until 9 PM
CST this evening.

* IMPACTS...The dangerously cold wind chills could cause
frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Avoid outside activities if possible. When outside, make sure you
wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves.

Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves.

&&

Guilty pleas entered over Winnebago County bar break-in

  • Updated
  • 0
Brandon Hufstedler Jesse Perrott

Brandon Hufstedler (left) and Jesse Perrott

FOREST CITY, Iowa – Two men have now pleaded guilty to burglarizing a Winnebago County bar and grill.

Investigators say Brandon Wayne Hufstedler, 36 of Mason City, and Jesse Daniel Perrott, 27 of Algona, broke into the Rake Pub & Grub on March 25, 2021.  The two men were accused of stealing $3,072 in cash and causing about $9,078 in damage.

Court documents state Hufstedler was seen on video robbing the bar, Hufstedler and Perrott’s cell phones were tracked to the area of the bar at the time of the crime, and witnesses say Perrott was seen with Hufstedler shortly after the burglary.

Hufstedler has pleaded guilty to second-degree theft and third-degree burglary.  Perrott has entered a guilty plea to third-degree burglary and third-degree theft.  They are both scheduled to be sentenced on March 4.

Tags

Recommended for you