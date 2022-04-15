Gov. Reynolds issues disaster proclamation for Howard Co.

HOWARD COUNTY, Iowa - Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds has issued a disaster proclamation for Howard Co. in response to Tuesday night's storms.
The proclamation allows state resources to be utilized to recover from the severe weather.
"In addition, the proclamation activates the Iowa Individual Assistance Grant Program for qualifying residents, along with the Disaster Case Management Program, for Howard County. The Iowa Individual Assistance Grant Program provides grants of up to $5,000 for households with incomes up to 200 percent of the federal poverty level for a family of three. Grants are available for home or car repairs, replacement of clothing or food, and temporary housing expenses. Original receipts are required for those seeking reimbursement for actual expenses related to storm recovery. The grant application and instructions are available on the Iowa Department of Human Services website at https://dhs.iowa.gov/disaster-assistance-programs. Potential applicants have 45 days from the date of the proclamation to submit a claim," the release said.