Gov. Reynolds announces funding for school security plans

OSAGE, Iowa - After the recent shooting at an elementary school in Texas, parents and government leaders are calling for a change, not just in gun-related laws, but also to strengthen school security.
This week, Governor Kim Reynolds announced a $100 million security plan aimed at improving school security. The funding, with initial coming from federal ARPA and ESSER funds, would also fund the Iowa School Safety Bureau, which would provide tools and assistance for training, fund an emergency radio system, and provide an app and website where concerns can be reported anonymously.
Barb Schwamman, who is the superintendent of both the Osage and Riceville Community School Districts, says the money is welcomed, especially as it's needed for some already-planned security upgrades.
"I know we'll be utilizing this money to make sure the entrances at our elementary school are safe and secure as possible to mirror our high school. The money is coming for us at a good time to help with some of our upgrades that we're in the works of planning anyway, and now we have the funds that will take care of that. That's exciting for us."
"We can have a free assessment done to look at our buildings and look at our plans for all of these crisis situations, so I think that's going to be a good thing to make sure we have all of our plans the best we can."
In addition, the state will increase spending on improving Iowa's mental health system by $3.5 million over the next 12 months. The plan prioritizes mental health services, bolstering the mental health provider network, provide funding for primary care providers for mental health concerns, and provide training for teachers and staff.