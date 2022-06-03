Former NE Iowa sheriff's deputy charged with 'sextortion'

INDEPENDENCE, Iowa – A former Buchanan County sheriff’s deputy has been accused of “sextortion.”
Klint Michael Bentley, 37 of Fairbank, was charged Friday with Extortion, Non-Felonious Misconduct in Office, and Accepting a Bribe.
Investigators say Bentley pulled over a vehicle in Buchanan County for speeding, then asked the female driver to show him her breasts and implied she wouldn’t get a ticket if she did. The driver recorded their interaction during the traffic stop and court documents state Bentley continued to ask the woman for nude photos via text message afterward.
The Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office and the Buchanan County Attorney’s Office requested the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation and the Iowa Attorney General’s Office on February 4 to investigate due to a conflict of interest. Bentley was fired from the sheriff’s office on February 8.