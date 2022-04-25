Floyd County residents speak out about planned carbon capture pipeline

CHARLES CITY, Iowa - It's a project aimed to reduce the carbon footprint, by transporting carbon dioxide from ethanol plants in Iowa underground to a storage facility in North Dakota.
The Midwest Carbon Express is planned to run 681 miles through 30 Iowa counties. Summit Carbon Solutions, who is partnering with more than 30 ethanol plants across the Midwest, says that the project will not be environmentally friendly, but will also "enhance the long-term economic viability of the ethanol and agriculture industries", and generate jobs both during and after construction.
But affected landowners along where the pipeline is slated to go through are concerned about its effects.
Since the project was announced, the Floyd County Board of Supervisors has heard from landowners along the pipeline's route, who feel the pipeline would lead to reduced yields, would affect the state's water supply, and pose a public safety threat. During their meeting on Monday, the Board discussed drafting an ordinance that is planned to be submitted to the Iowa Utilities Board regarding the project.
George Cummins owns land that the pipeline is planned to run under.
"I think it's going to permanently reduce productivity, profitability and resale values on my property. Also, there's public properties involved."
In addition, Cummins and many others that are opposed to the pipeline feel that the company will utilize eminent domain if all landowners don't agree to it in order for the line to be constructed.
"We're for ethanol, and ethanol plants and so on. What we're opposed to is taking our land, eminent domain, to benefit a private corporation for profit."
The Midwest Carbon Express is one of three such pipelines being planned in Iowa. Across the state, hundreds of landowners and 26 county boards of supervisors have formally signaled their objection to these projects.