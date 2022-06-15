Flood Advisory issued in Floyd, Howard and Mitchell counties

Flood Advisory
Areas Affected: Floyd; Howard; Mitchell
...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 330 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...Small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected.
* WHERE...Portions of north central Iowa and northeast Iowa, including the following counties, in north central Iowa, Floyd and Mitchell. In northeast Iowa, Howard.
* WHEN...Until 330 PM CDT.
* IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 1128 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause small stream flooding. Between 2 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include... Osage, St. Ansgar, Stacyville, Rudd, Mitchell, McIntire, Orchard, Highway 18 And County T 38, Highway 218 And County T 40, Osage Spring Park, Highways 9 And 218, Little Cedar, State Road 9 And County T 26, Brownville, Pioneer State Park, Rock Creek, Meyer, County Roads B 20 And T 26, County Roads T 54 And A 31 and County Roads A 39 And S 70. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles.