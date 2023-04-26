First Phase of High Line Trail Begins

MASON CITY, Iowa.-- The first phase of construction for the High Line Trail in Mason City has begun, and is expected to be completed by late summer.
The recreational trail will go along the abandoned Union Pacific Railroad tracks and through the heart of Mason City.
Community members and visitors can expect a scenic view on this portion of the route that goes through areas like State Street bridge, Willow Creek, and the Stockman House.
Union Pacific Railroad and the Iowa Natural Heritage Foundation have given the go-ahead for creation of the trail , and the work is supported by Destination Iowa's $4.5 million grant.
By the end of summer , the paved trail will stretch about eight miles and will be partially elevated. Aaron Burnett, Mason City's City Administrator says the outcome will be a major attraction for the city.
Burnett says, "this really pushes it over the top so that we're able to not just recruit people locally but from around the area. It'll be a single-track tail system that really outside of maybe Bentonville, Arkansas there is none comparable to it."
The High Line Trail is a part of the city's trail and recreation efforts that will overlap with the Bike North Iowa project, and include the city river walk. Burnett says it will take about two years for everything to be finished.