Fatal crash involving an SUV and a UTV in northeast Iowa

WAUKON, Iowa – One person is dead after an SUV collided with a UTV in Allamakee County.
The Iowa State Patrol says it happened around 3:25 pm Monday on Highway 9 near Lycurgus Road, north of Waukon. A 2014 John Deere UTV was driving east on the westbound shoulder of the highway when it turned in front of an eastbound 2013 GMC Terrain. The Terrain smashed into the UTV, killing the UTV’s driver.
The State Patrol says the UTV driver was not wearing a seat belt. The driver of the Terrain was wearing a seat belt and was injured in the collision. The Terrain driver was taken by ambulance to Veterans Memorial Hospital in Waukon.
The identities of the drivers have not been released.
The Allamakee County Sheriff’s Office, Waukon Fire Department, Waukon Ambulance, Hennessy Towing, and Gundersen Air Ambulance assisted with this crash.