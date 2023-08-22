'Farm Rescue' helps injured Charles City farmer

CHARLES CITY, IA--One farm in Charles City is making a comeback after a farmer faced an injury that left him unable to tend to his crops for months.
Gary Carsten and his wife Barbara have worked and owned their farm in Charles City, Iowa for over 35 years. It wasn't until the spring of 2022 that and accident involving a cow led to Gary breaking his leg and almost compromising their crops and cattle.
After receiving a tip from a neighbor, the Carstens were able to connect with the non profit, Farm Rescue which plants and harvests crops free of charge for farmers who experience illness, injuries or natural disasters.
Farm rescue sent out 3 volunteers to help with the farm from the spring through the fall while Gary recovered.
If you or someone you know are in need of temporary help from farm rescue, visit this link to apply for assistance, donate or volunteer.