Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CDT
WEDNESDAY...
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY EVENING
THROUGH THURSDAY EVENING...

* WHAT...For the Excessive Heat Warning, dangerously hot
conditions with heat index values up to 112 expected. For the
Excessive Heat Watch, dangerously hot conditions with heat index
values up to 100 possible.

* WHERE...Portions of southeast Minnesota and southwest and west
central Wisconsin.

* WHEN...For the Excessive Heat Warning, until 9 PM CDT
Wednesday. For the Excessive Heat Watch, from Wednesday
evening through Thursday evening.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly
increase the potential for heat related illnesses,
particularly for those working or participating in outdoor
activities.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

'Farm Rescue' helps injured Charles City farmer

  • Updated
  • 0

A Charles City farm is coming back after the farmer who runs it was injured and unable to work. KIMT News 3's Sananda McCall tells us how 'Farm Rescue" stepped in to lend a hand

CHARLES CITY, IA--One farm in Charles City is making a comeback after a farmer faced an injury that left him unable to tend to his crops for months.

Gary Carsten and his wife Barbara have worked and owned their farm in Charles City, Iowa for over 35 years. It wasn't until the spring of 2022 that and accident involving a cow led to Gary breaking his leg and almost compromising their crops and cattle.

After receiving a tip from a neighbor, the Carstens were able to connect with the non profit, Farm Rescue which plants and harvests crops free of charge for farmers who experience illness, injuries or natural disasters.

Farm rescue sent out 3 volunteers to help with the farm from the spring through the fall while Gary recovered.

If you or someone you know are in need of temporary help from farm rescue, visit this link to apply for assistance, donate or volunteer.

