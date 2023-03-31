Emergency Management Storm Tips

 Skip to main content
...Potent Spring Storm to Bring Heavy Snow and Strong Winds
Overnight...

.A potent storm moving across southern and eastern Wisconsin will
bring impactful winter weather to parts of the area overnight.
Rain will transition to snow toward midnight and continue
overnight before diminishing around sunrise. This snow will be
heavy at times, especially north of Interstate 90 where rates
could exceed an inch per hour in parts of southeast Minnesota and
west-central Wisconsin. Farther north, across north-central
Wisconsin, rates up to 2 inches an hour will be possible
overnight. Rates this high will cause rapid accumulations to occur
and with the heavy, wet nature of the snow, power outages and
tree damage could occur.

The highest totals of 6 inches or more will be possible for
portions of southeast Minnesota into west-central Wisconsin.
Amounts up to 10 inches could occur over portions of Taylor
County in north-central Wisconsin. Farther south, snow totals up
to 3 inches will be possible.

In addition northwest winds will increase tonight, gusting from
35 to 45 mph. Visibilities will be further reduced in the falling
snow, with some drifting mostly in open areas.

...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT
SATURDAY...

* WHAT...Rain will transition to snow toward midnight and continue
overnight before diminishing around sunrise. The highest snow
totals of 6 inches or more will be possible for portions of
southeast Minnesota into west-central Wisconsin. Amounts up to
10 inches could occur over portions of Taylor County in north-
central Wisconsin. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph will cause
some blowing and drifting snow.

* WHERE...Portions of southeast Minnesota and north central and
west central Wisconsin.

* WHEN...Until 7 AM CDT Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Widespread blowing
snow could significantly reduce visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.

In Minnesota, visit 511mn.org for road conditions. In Wisconsin,
visit 511wi.gov for road conditions.

&&

Emergency Management Storm Tips

Sananda McCall spoke with leaders from Winneshiek County Emergency Management about the best ways to prepare for the storm.

WNNESHIEK COUNTY, IA– In preparation for the severe weather season for Spring and Summer, leaders with Winneshiek County Emergency Management who are giving community members tips on how to stay ready.

 

Coordinator  Sean Snyder, works with the county to establish  emergency plans and cooperates with other agencies to assist with disaster management.

 

He said with the recent tornado warning for the county, issues on Friday, he'd been monitoring developing information, and condensing--then relaying it to local officials and first responders. 

 

When it comes to a tornado, Snyder says many can find themselves having to be self-reliant for at least two days so it's best to have an emergency kit. 

 

He recommends a charged cellphone, extra chargers, at least three days worth of food and water stored, along with blankets and medications.

 

For anyone who encounters damage, he suggests using the self-reporting portal posted on the Winneshiek County Emergency Management Facebook page.

 

“You know we're a county of about 21,000 people, I'm one person.” Snyder says. “So the more people that I can get to self report by taking a photo and putting in your address and you can free text a little line in there or two to kind of give me a little backstory of what happened--that helps me because I can come and follow up with those residents.”

 

Snyder also suggests checking on neighbors especially if they are seniors to see if they need any help.

 

To keep track of severe weather conditions in Winneshiek County, you can sign up for AlertIowa notifications.

