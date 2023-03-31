Emergency Management Storm Tips

WNNESHIEK COUNTY, IA– In preparation for the severe weather season for Spring and Summer, leaders with Winneshiek County Emergency Management who are giving community members tips on how to stay ready.
Coordinator Sean Snyder, works with the county to establish emergency plans and cooperates with other agencies to assist with disaster management.
He said with the recent tornado warning for the county, issues on Friday, he'd been monitoring developing information, and condensing--then relaying it to local officials and first responders.
When it comes to a tornado, Snyder says many can find themselves having to be self-reliant for at least two days so it's best to have an emergency kit.
He recommends a charged cellphone, extra chargers, at least three days worth of food and water stored, along with blankets and medications.
For anyone who encounters damage, he suggests using the self-reporting portal posted on the Winneshiek County Emergency Management Facebook page.
“You know we're a county of about 21,000 people, I'm one person.” Snyder says. “So the more people that I can get to self report by taking a photo and putting in your address and you can free text a little line in there or two to kind of give me a little backstory of what happened--that helps me because I can come and follow up with those residents.”
Snyder also suggests checking on neighbors especially if they are seniors to see if they need any help.
To keep track of severe weather conditions in Winneshiek County, you can sign up for AlertIowa notifications.