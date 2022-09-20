Emerald Ash Borer confirmed in all but 6 Iowa counties after it was discovered in Mitchell Co.

MITCHELL COUNTY, Iowa - Emerald ash borer has been confirmed in all but six Iowa counties after it was discovered in Mitchell County.
The Iowa Department of Ag said it was EAB was found near Spring Park in rural Osage by the Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship. Federal identification confirmed the samples were positive for EAB.
"EAB is a significant threat to native ash tree species, typically killing a tree within two to four years after becoming infested. The cumulative damage by the larvae (immature stage) feeding on the inner bark eventually kills ash trees. The feeding cuts off the tree’s ability to transport water and nutrients," the Department of Ag said.