Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...Another Round of Bitter Cold Wind Chills Tonight...

.Another round of wind chill advisory headlines remain in place
tonight, covering much of northern, western, and a portions of
central Iowa. Lows ranging from a couple degrees below zero to
around 13 below zero along with north winds 10 to 20 mph will
result in wind chill values of 20 to 30 degrees below zero.
Additional wind chill headlines may be necessary for portions of
northern into central Iowa Thursday night into Friday morning
with forecast wind chill values around 20 below zero.

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as
30 below zero.

* WHERE...Northern Iowa.

* WHEN...Until noon CST Thursday.

* IMPACTS...The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed
skin in as little as 30 minutes or less.


PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves.

&&

Drivers identified in fatal collision of SUV and UTV in northeast Iowa

  • Updated
  • 0
Iowa State Patrol.jpg

WAUKON, Iowa – The Iowa State Patrol is identifying the drivers involved in the fatal collision of an SUV and a UTV in Allamakee County.

John Regan, 74 of Waukon, was driving a UTV east on the westbound shoulder of Highway 9 near Lycurgus Road, north of Waukon, around 3:25 pm Monday.  The State Patrol says Regan turned in front of an eastbound SUV driven by Shelia Colsch, 75 of New Albin.  The collision killed Regan and injured Colsch, who was taken to Veterans Memorial Hospital in Waukon.

Assisting at the scene of this deadly crash were the Allamakee County Sheriff’s Office, Waukon Fire Department, Waukon Ambulance, Hennessy Towing, and Gundersen Air Ambulance.

