Drivers identified in fatal collision of SUV and UTV in northeast Iowa

WAUKON, Iowa – The Iowa State Patrol is identifying the drivers involved in the fatal collision of an SUV and a UTV in Allamakee County.
John Regan, 74 of Waukon, was driving a UTV east on the westbound shoulder of Highway 9 near Lycurgus Road, north of Waukon, around 3:25 pm Monday. The State Patrol says Regan turned in front of an eastbound SUV driven by Shelia Colsch, 75 of New Albin. The collision killed Regan and injured Colsch, who was taken to Veterans Memorial Hospital in Waukon.
Assisting at the scene of this deadly crash were the Allamakee County Sheriff’s Office, Waukon Fire Department, Waukon Ambulance, Hennessy Towing, and Gundersen Air Ambulance.