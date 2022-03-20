Driver dies after crashing into a parked semi in southern Bremer County

JANESVILLE, Iowa – A Cedar Rapids man is dead after he crashed into a parked semi trailer Saturday night.
The Iowa State Patrol says Eric Stenseth, 52, was driving north on Highway 218 when he took the exit to Janesville, left the road, and hit a semi trailer parked on the shoulder of the off ramp. The semi was not occupied at the time of the collision, which happened around 8:16 pm.
Stenseth died of injuries sustained in the crash.
The Bremer County Sheriff’s Office, Janesville Fire Rescue and First Responders, Waverly Ambulance, Janesville Police Department, U of I Aircare, Iowa DOT, and Dale’s Towing out of Waverly all assisted with this accident.