Dog at the center of memorable north Iowa photo has died

A dog that was at the center of a memorable north Iowa photo has died.
Hawkeye, the dog of service member Jon Tumilson, died this week.
Tumilson, of Rockford, died Aug. 6, 2011, during a mission in Afghanistan.
At his funeral, a photo of Hawkeye went viral with his dog lying near the casket.
“We know that Hawkeye touched many of you with the touching photo of him at Jon's funeral, laying in front of the casket. Jon didn't have a wife or kids and aside from his family, friends and the teams, his life revolved around Hawkeye. When he wasn't gone training or on deployment, they were inseparable,” a Facebook post said.