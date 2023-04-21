DNA helps link north Iowa man to crimes in Hancock County

HANCOCK COUNTY, Iowa - More than two years after a reported burglary, a north Iowa man is facing charges of first-degree theft, criminal mischief and burglary while other arrests are expected.
The Hancock County Sheriff's Office said Tommy Lee Gretillat, 43, of Corwith, was arrested Friday and is facing multiple charges.
The alleged crime happened Jan. 2, 2021, in rural Forest City, and a search warrant was executed in February of that year at 1495 Ford Ave. in Hancock County.
Court documents state more than $10,000 worth of clothing, electronics, and jewelry were stolen and the home suffered extensive damage.
A cigarette on a snow pile at the property matched his DNA, documents state.
Multiple agencies were involved in the case, including the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and the Iowa State Fire Marshal Division.