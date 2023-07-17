Death reported at Winnebago Grand National Rally

FOREST CITY, Iowa – One person was killed Sunday at the Winnebago Grand National Rally.
Winnebago Industries issued the following statement:
“We are deeply saddened to share that on the evening of July 16, 2023, an attendee of the Winnebago Grand National Rally in Forest City, Iowa, was fatally injured in an accident. We are actively investigating the incident and working with local authorities. Out of respect for the family, we will not be sharing further details about the attendee at this time. Our sympathy is with the family who is mourning the loss of a loved one, and we are offering our support to them.”
“We are fully committed to the safety and well-being of our owners, teammates, and communities. Professional grief counselors will be available this week for attendees of the rally. We are taking every precaution to maintain the safety of all rally participants and teammates, and we are grieving with the community as we face this loss together.”