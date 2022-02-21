Crashes on I-35 in northern Iowa causing traffic delays

9 P.M.
A crash in the southbound lane of I-35 has slowed traffic between exits 208 and 214 just south of the Diamond Jo Casino exit.
7:30 P.M.
Multiple crashes have been reported in Worth County near the exit at Diamond Jo Casino.
The Iowa State Patrol said the crashes happened just after 7:30 p.m.
Road conditions in northern Iowa and southern Minnesota quickly turned treacherous Tuesday night with more ice and snow expected.
The Worth County Sheriff's Office said roads are completely covered.
You can see the latest reports from the Iowa DOT here.