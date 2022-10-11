Check those tickets! A $2M Powerball ticket was sold in Forest City

FOREST CITY, Iowa - A $2M Powerball ticket was sold at a Forest City Casey’s.
The Iowa Lottery said Tuesday that the prize was won in Monday’s drawing and came one number away from winning the $403.9M jackpot.
The $2 million-winning ticket was purchased at Casey’s, 1132 Highway 69 S. in Forest City.
The ticket initially matched the first five numbers but missed the Powerball to win a $1 million prize. But whoever bought the ticket also added the Power Play® option to the purchase, which multiplies the prize at the Match 5 level to $2 million. The Forest City ticket was the only one in the country to win a $2 million prize in Monday’s drawing.
Monday’s winning numbers were: 3-6-11-17-22 and Powerball 11. The Power Play number was 2.