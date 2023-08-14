ChatGPT Makes its way into classrooms

IOWA–With the start dates just around the corner for many schools, educators are ready to introduce their students to a new learning tool. although it's been met with controversy, one professor in Iowa says it's helping her students.
Pamela Bourjaily, a professor at Iowa Tippie College of Business says she encourages ethical and practical use of ChatGPT in her Business Communication course.
She says she introduced the Artificial Intelligence (AI) service last semester to her students and found that they were mainly using it like google and getting back vague information.
This semester, she is teaching them not only how fine tune their results through critical thinking but also how process bias and accuracy in these results.
Bourjaily says using AI in classrooms will also help prepare students for the workforce.
“This will be a valuable tool and you'll be expected to know how to use it in the workplace, most likely.” she says. “The kind of possibilities that this kind of technology creates for someone who writes and who likes to write is actually really exciting."
She also says because ChatGPT is still new and plagarism software hasn't yet been perfected–using the tool may depend on the course. but says for her undergrads, it's introduced students to broader thinking.
ChatGPT was released in November 2022 and since it's launch, has now over 100 million users.