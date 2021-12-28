You have permission to edit this article.
Weather Alert

...Light Wintry Mix to snow in Northeastern Iowa Today...

A wintry mix and snow is expected in northeastern Iowa through
the afternoon. Roads will be slick at times, so extra care will
be needed when out on the roads.

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS
EVENING...

* WHAT...Light snow to wintery mix tapering off through the
afternoon.

* WHERE...Northeastern Iowa.

* WHEN...Until 6 PM CST this evening.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the evening commute.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

&&

Charles City woman charged with homicide for collision that killed 2 from Mason City

Casey Lindahl

CHARLES CITY, Iowa – Homicide charges have been filed over a deadly collision in Floyd County.

Casey Jo Lindahl, 28 of Charles City, is facing two counts of homicide by vehicle-operating under the influence.

The Iowa State Patrol says Lindahl was driving on Underwood Avenue on September 4 when she crossed the center line near the 140th Street intersection and smashed head-on into another vehicle.  Both people in the other vehicle, Chris Andersen, 77 of Mason City, and Anita Andersen, 76 of Mason City, were killed.

Lindahl and her three-year-old son were injured in the collision.

Court documents state a test found Lindahl’s blood alcohol content at the time of the crash was .146, nearly twice the legal limit.

