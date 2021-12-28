Charles City woman charged with homicide for collision that killed 2 from Mason City

Weather Alert

...Light Wintry Mix to snow in Northeastern Iowa Today... A wintry mix and snow is expected in northeastern Iowa through the afternoon. Roads will be slick at times, so extra care will be needed when out on the roads. ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Light snow to wintery mix tapering off through the afternoon. * WHERE...Northeastern Iowa. * WHEN...Until 6 PM CST this evening. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the evening commute. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. &&