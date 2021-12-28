Charles City woman charged with homicide for collision that killed 2 from Mason City

CHARLES CITY, Iowa – Homicide charges have been filed over a deadly collision in Floyd County.
Casey Jo Lindahl, 28 of Charles City, is facing two counts of homicide by vehicle-operating under the influence.
The Iowa State Patrol says Lindahl was driving on Underwood Avenue on September 4 when she crossed the center line near the 140th Street intersection and smashed head-on into another vehicle. Both people in the other vehicle, Chris Andersen, 77 of Mason City, and Anita Andersen, 76 of Mason City, were killed.
Lindahl and her three-year-old son were injured in the collision.
Court documents state a test found Lindahl’s blood alcohol content at the time of the crash was .146, nearly twice the legal limit.