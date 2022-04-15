Charles City releases theme for RAGBRAI stop

CHARLES CITY, Iowa - Charles City is ramping up its RAGBRAI preparation, and on Friday it released its theme.
“Viva, by definition, is an expression of celebration. The citizens of Charles City love to celebrate their community and can’t wait to welcome thousands of cyclists when they arrive in July,” the city said. A dedicated team of volunteers has been working day and night to prepare entertainment, food vendors, beverage service, information hubs, sleeping and camping accommodations, safety guidelines, and more for these ambitious riders and their support teams.”
One of RAGBRAI’s overnight stops is in Charles City on Thursday, July 28.
RAGBRAI will be in Mason City the night before.