Charles City police say missing woman was found dead

Angela Fogarty

Angela Fogarty/Courtesy Charles City PD.

CHARLES CITY, Iowa - Police are now confirming that a woman who went missing on Saturday was found deceased.

The Charles City Police Department says Angela Fogarty, 46, disappeared from the area of the Casa (Clarkview) Apartments. The public was asked to help locate her and the Floyd County Sheriff's Office, Floyd County Search and Rescue, Floyd County CERT, EMA, Charles City, Colwell, and Floyd Fire Departments, and the National Guard all contributed to the search.

Fogarty's body was found Monday. Police say they delayed confirming that in order to notify Fogarty's family first.  The cause of her death has not been released.

