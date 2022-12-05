Charles City Police say missing woman has been found

UPDATE: The Charles City Police Department says Angela Fogarty has been located.
They extend their thanks to the Floyd County Sheriff's Office, Floyd County Search and Rescue, Floyd County CERT, EMA, Charles City, Colwell, and Floyd Fire Departments, and the National Guard for use of their facilities.
Previous store below
CHARLES CITY, Iowa - The Charles City Police Department is asking for the public's help to locate a missing 46-year-old woman.
Angela Fogarty went missing from the area of the Casa (Clarkview) Apartments on Saturday. She was wearing red billabong t-shirt, gray sweatpants and had no coat, no shoes, no money and no phone.
She is 5'02" and about 165 lbs. She may be confused if you encounter her. Please call 911 or 228-3366.