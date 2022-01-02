Charles City man heading to Colorado to help Marshall Fire victims

Weather Alert

...Dangerous Wind Chills into Sunday Morning... .Bitter to dangerous cold temperatures and wind chills persist overnight into later this morning. ...WIND CHILL WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY... * WHAT...Very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills to around 30 below zero. * WHERE...Portions of Northern Iowa. * WHEN...Until noon CST Sunday. * IMPACTS...The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes or less. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Avoid outside activities if possible. When outside, make sure you wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. &&