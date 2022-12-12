Charles City Community School Board tables massive budget cuts decision

Weather Alert

...Freezing Rain or Freezing Drizzle Continues this Morning... .A strong winter storm has begun to move into the region and will provide opportunities for some hazardous winter weather. A mix of snow and freezing drizzle or freezing rain will continue across portions of northwest and northern Iowa this morning. This may produce substantial glazing before changing to rain by the afternoon. In addition, strong southeast winds are expected for much of the state on today. ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY... * WHAT...A wintry mix of precipitation is expected to continue, mainly as freezing rain or freezing drizzle. Total ice accumulations of one to two tenths of an inch may be possible. Winds gusting to around 40 mph this morning. * WHERE...Portions of Northwest into North Central Iowa. * WHEN...Until noon CST Today. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. For the latest travel conditions, check the Iowa 511 app, www.511ia.org, or dial 511. &&