Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...Hazardous travel from wintry weather later today into
tonight...

.A broad swath of precipitation will overspread the state this
afternoon and evening. Temperatures near to below freezing will
favor wintry precipitation types over northern into western Iowa.
The bulk of the snowfall accumulations are expected across
northern Iowa, where 3 to 5 inches should be common by late
Friday morning. The snow will create areas of hazardous travel
conditions due to slick and covered roads along with visibility
reductions. Just to the south, roughly between Highway 3 and Highway
30, a glaze of ice mixed in with the snow is possible. This would
lead to slick conditions, particularly on elevated surfaces such
as bridges and overpasses.

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING
TO 9 AM CST FRIDAY...

* WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations of
2 to 5 inches and ice accumulations of around one tenth of an
inch. Highest snow accumulations toward the Minnesota border.

* WHERE...North Central Iowa.

* WHEN...From 6 PM this evening to 9 AM CST Friday.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact this evening's commute as well as Friday
morning's commute.


PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

For the latest travel conditions, check the Iowa 511 app,
www.511ia.org, or dial 511.

&&

Cattle killed after semi overturns in northeast Iowa

WINNESHIEK COUNTY, Iowa - An overturned semi resulted in 12 cattle being killed and left the driver hospitalized.

The sheriff’s office said the crash happened late Monday night on Highway 52 just north of 175th St. near Calmar.

The driver was attempting to get a jug of water from the passenger side of the cab when he lost control and the semi overturned

The trailer was carrying 33 head of cattle and several of them were thrown from the trailer during the crash.

The driver, Anton Tomash, of Alta Vista, was taken to Winneshiek Medical Center.

 

