Cattle killed after semi overturns in northeast Iowa

WINNESHIEK COUNTY, Iowa - An overturned semi resulted in 12 cattle being killed and left the driver hospitalized.
The sheriff’s office said the crash happened late Monday night on Highway 52 just north of 175th St. near Calmar.
The driver was attempting to get a jug of water from the passenger side of the cab when he lost control and the semi overturned
The trailer was carrying 33 head of cattle and several of them were thrown from the trailer during the crash.
The driver, Anton Tomash, of Alta Vista, was taken to Winneshiek Medical Center.