Authorities release names of 2 teens killed, 3 injured in NE Iowa crash

WINNESHIEK COUNTY, Iowa - Authorities on Sunday released the names of two teens killed and three others seriously injured in a northeast Iowa crash.
The Iowa State Patrol said Dalton Hemesath, 18, of Ridgeway, and Karter Einck, 18, of Decorah, died in the crash.
Emmitt Stemper, 17, Brendan Hunter, 17, and David Kreitzer, 18, all of Decroah, were all injured in the one-vehicle rollover crash.
The crash happened near the intersection with Pole Line Road, four miles north of Ridgeway.
The crash was reported at 10:31 p.m. on Friday.
The Iowa State Patrol and Winneshiek County Sheriff’s Office are investigating the accident.