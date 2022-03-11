Authorities ID body found in Mitchell Co. as Cerro Gordo Co. woman

MITCHELL COUNTY, Iowa - Authorities have identified the body of a woman who was found in July of 2021 near the Greenbelt Trail.
The Mitchell County Sheriff's Office said Angela Bradbury, 29, of rural Cerro Gordo County, has been identified.
"The investigation continues into the circumstances surrounding her disappearance by all agencies involved. Anyone with information about Ms. Bradbury is asked to contact the Mitchell County Sheriff's Office at 641-732-4740 or the Cerro Gordo County Sheriff's Office at 641-421-3000," authorities said.
Bradbury was reported as a missing person on April 6, 2021.