Around 40 firefighters needed in Charles City apartment complex blaze; 1 tenant hospitalized

CHARLES CITY, Iowa - About 40 firefighters responded to an apartment complex blaze in dangerous winter conditions late Wednesday night.
The Charles City Fire Department said it received a 911 call about a structure fire at 701 Milwaukee St. Upon arrival, smoke was seen coming from the second story of the complex.
Due to potential danger, firefighters were pulled from the building and attacked the blaze from the outside with wind chills between -20 and -30 below zero.
One tenant was taken to the Floyd Co. Medical Center for possible inhalation.
The Calvary Baptist Church was used as a warming center for first responders during the hours-long response.
Multiple agencies from around Charles City assisted with the blaze.