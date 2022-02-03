 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

...Another Round of Bitter Cold Wind Chills This Morning...

.The combination of very cold temperatures and winds will produce
bitter wind chills into this morning over portions of central Iowa.
Additional wind chill headlines may be needed tonight into Friday
morning with forecast wind chill values around 20 below zero.

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...

* WHAT...Very cold wind chills. Wind chills as low as 30 below
zero.

* WHERE...Northern Iowa.

* WHEN...Until noon CST today.

* IMPACTS...The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on
exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves.

Around 40 firefighters needed in Charles City apartment complex blaze; 1 tenant hospitalized

CHARLES CITY, Iowa - About 40 firefighters responded to an apartment complex blaze in dangerous winter conditions late Wednesday night.

The Charles City Fire Department said it received a 911 call about a structure fire at 701 Milwaukee St. Upon arrival, smoke was seen coming from the second story of the complex.

Due to potential danger, firefighters were pulled from the building and attacked the blaze from the outside with wind chills between -20 and -30 below zero.

One tenant was taken to the Floyd Co. Medical Center for possible inhalation.

The Calvary Baptist Church was used as a warming center for first responders during the hours-long response.

Multiple agencies from around Charles City assisted with the blaze.

