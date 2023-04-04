Accused Hancock County killer to undergo mental evaluation

GARNER, Iowa – A mental evaluation has been ordered for the man accused of stabbing a woman to death in Britt.
Monte Eckels, 56 of Britt, is charged with first-degree murder. Law enforcement says he stabbed and killed Leallen Bergman, 62 of Ventura, on March 4.
A hearing was held Tuesday on a motion for competency evaluation filed by Eckels’ defense attorney. The Hancock County Attorney’s Office did not oppose the motion and the judge ruled there is probable cause to believe Eckels suffers from a mental disorder that prevents him from appreciating the charges against him or assisting in his defense.
The judge ordered Eckels be evaluated by the Chief Psychiatrist of the Forensic Psychiatric Hospital at the Iowa Medical and Classification Center in Oakdale. Court documents do not list a date for the evaluation but a written report on Eckels’ competency must be submitted to the court within 10 days of the evaluation.