988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline hits one year of operation

IOWA– Two Iowa nonprofits are celebrating one year with the 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline, which was formerly known as the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline. However, within the past year they've seen some alarming numbers in the people they're providing support to.
The Foundation 2 Crisis Services and Community to Crisis Services in Iowa responded to more than 142 percent more calls this year than last. To break that down--over 31,000 Iowans contacted 988.
The CEO of Foundation 2 Crisis Services, Emily Blomme, says that since the 10-digit crisis number was re-branded to 988, it has prompted more people dealing with mental health issues to access help with ease.
In a statement, the Community Crisis Director says the change was a “strong step in the right direction” in helping to create healthier communities.
Blomme says with the aftermath of the pandemic and quarantining still affecting people, they expect these numbers to continue rising.
" Many people during the pandemic experienced the mental health challenges maybe for the first time and so kind of the silver lining of the pandemic is that there was a decrease in stigma, an increase in people's vulnerability about talking about mental health issues and so that went hand in hand with the launch of 988 last July." Blomme adds.
She also says 988 is not just a lifeline for those in a crisis but for those who are also seeking support services for their loved ones.