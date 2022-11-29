 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

...Snow and a Light Glazing of Ice Today...

.An ongoing winter storm will continue to bring snow to northwest
Iowa with a wintry mix into parts of central Iowa including snow
and light freezing precipitation. Strong northwest winds will
develop today as well with gusts of 30 to 45 mph possible. Blowing
snow and hazardous travel is anticipated, especially over
northern and northwest Iowa through the evening hours. Elsewhere,
light rain will change to a frozen mix farther south resulting in
some travel impacts by the evening commute, including over the Des
Moines metro area.

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS
EVENING...

* WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations
of 2 to 4 inches northwest and up to 2 inches elsewhere along
with some ice accumulations of one tenth of an inch or less.
Winds gusting as high as 40 mph.

* WHERE...Portions of Northern, Western, and Central Iowa.

* WHEN...Until 6 PM CST this evening.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Patchy blowing
snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

For the latest travel conditions, check the Iowa 511 app,
www.511ia.org, or dial 511.

&&

$5,000 reward offered to help locate missing NE Iowa man

Jonathan Esparza

NEW HAMPTON, Iowa - A $5,000 reward is being offered for information that leads to locating a missing northeast Iowa man.

Jonathan Esparza, 30, was last seen leaving his New Hampton home to visit a friend in Elma on Oct. 20.

His car was located on Friday, Nov., 11, but Esparza remains missing.

He’s listed as 6-foot-2, 200 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

Crimestoppers of North Central Iowa is offering a $5,000 reward, and anyone with information is asked to call 641-394-3241 or 800-383-0088.

 

