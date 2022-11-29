$5,000 reward offered to help locate missing NE Iowa man

NEW HAMPTON, Iowa - A $5,000 reward is being offered for information that leads to locating a missing northeast Iowa man.
Jonathan Esparza, 30, was last seen leaving his New Hampton home to visit a friend in Elma on Oct. 20.
His car was located on Friday, Nov., 11, but Esparza remains missing.
He’s listed as 6-foot-2, 200 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.
Crimestoppers of North Central Iowa is offering a $5,000 reward, and anyone with information is asked to call 641-394-3241 or 800-383-0088.