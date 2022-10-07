3 weeks after body found in Worth County, authorities still looking for information

WORTH COUNTY, Iowa - Three weeks after the body of Melissa Jo Olson was found in the Shell Rock River, authorities in Worth County are urging patience from the public.

In a release Friday, the sheriff’s office said that since the body was found Sept. 16 along 390th St. and Raven Ave, the DCI, the State Medical Examiner and the sheriff’s office “have been continuing to investigate and gather information as well as conduct further testing. Results from further testing and the completion of reports may take several weeks to finalize.”

Woman's body found in Shell Rock River in Worth County identified The Worth County Sheriff's Office has identified the body of a woman found in the Shell Rock River on Friday morning.

Law enforcement is still seeking information and would like to talk to anyone who was with Olson during the week prior to Sept. 16 or with anyone who saw her walking in the area where her body was found.

All information can be provided to Special Agent Ryan Herman at (319)-217-1580 or Deputy Bryon Olson at (641)-324-2481.